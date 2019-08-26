Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Hits MTV VMAs With ‘Jersey Shore” Crew: ‘He’s Doing So Good’

The tight-knit “Jersey Shore” cast was missing an important member of their family at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, but that didn’t stop Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from showing up in a different way! The “Jersey Shore” star’s wife Lauren Pesce was there in his place and proudly walked the red carpet with the rest of the gang!

Lauren, Mike’s college sweetheart joined the Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, of “Jersey Shore” for The MTV VMAs in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26. The gesture was especially touching given the fact that Mike could not attend because he is currently serving an 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Lauren spoke to Access Hollywood’s Lilliana Vazquez and gave an update on how her husband is doing with his incarceration and dished that “he’s so good.”

“I feel like I’m representing for him and I feel strong enough to do so, with the girls next to me. We’re lucky and we’re so excited for him to be home,” Lauren added.

The couple have been married for less than a year – most of which they have spent apart. But the good thing is they will get to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary together as Mike is expected to be released on September 12, 2019.