Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Admit ‘We’re Very Goofy Parents’

They’re not regular parents, they’re cool parents! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sat down with Brit Morin for her iHeartRadio podcast “Teach Me Something New,” where they opened up about being “silly parents” to their daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 3.

While the full podcast will air on March 4th, snippets of the couple’s conversation offer a glimpse into their home life, according to E! News. One of the more adorable revelations was that sometimes, Ashton’s antics are even too much for his kids!

“Do you know what’s really funny, is I sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?’” the 42-year-old actor said in the sneak peek. “I’ll do Peppa pig with an English accent,” he continued. “And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.’”

Mila definitely agreed. “I think we’re silly at home,” the 36-year-old reportedly added. “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children but that don’t have skill.” But the actress apparently continued that she thinks their “goofiness” is a sign of confidence.

“I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home,” Mila said, according to E! News. “But maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

Mila and Ashton first met on the set of “That ‘70s Show,” and Ashton was adorably his now-wife’s first-ever kiss!

The rest of the celebrity duo’s interview will air Wednesday, where they apparently gave host Brit a lesson in acting.