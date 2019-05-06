Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands At First Met Gala As A Married Couple

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are loving that newlywed life! The happy couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, stepped out at the first Met Gala carpet since saying “I do” and looked absolutely incredible as they smiled for the cameras and sweetly held hands.

Miley went flirty with her style, sporting a green and black striped sequin cocktail dress with a bold neckline! She teamed the look with a set of polka dot tights, a pair of platform heels and some seriously awesome long diamond earrings.

For his part, Liam kept it simple in a black tuxedo. He added a little bit of flair with a sparkly bow tie.

The duo definitely were excited for the famous fashion prom. Miley took to Instagram Story earlier in the day to document how they were preparing for the “campy” night out. At one point she even posed topless on the bed as she prepared to get into her look.

Talk about a good looking couple!

