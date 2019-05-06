Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands At First Met Gala As A Married Couple

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are loving that newlywed life! The happy couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, stepped out at the first Met Gala carpet since saying “I do” and looked absolutely incredible as they smiled for the cameras and sweetly held hands.

Miley went flirty with her style, sporting a green and black striped sequin cocktail dress with a bold neckline! She teamed the look with a set of polka dot tights, a pair of platform heels and some seriously awesome long diamond earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

For his part, Liam kept it simple in a black tuxedo. He added a little bit of flair with a sparkly bow tie.

The duo definitely were excited for the famous fashion prom. Miley took to Instagram Story earlier in the day to document how they were preparing for the “campy” night out. At one point she even posed topless on the bed as she prepared to get into her look.

Talk about a good looking couple!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.