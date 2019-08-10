Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are going their separate ways after one year of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley was seen vacationing in Italy over the weekend with Kaitlynn Carter, who just recently split with her own husband Brody Jenner. Rumors began swirling about Miley, 26, and Liam’s marriage, after fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in a photo.

“Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the post, where she was wearing a sexy black bustier top.

Miley and Liam’s split does come as a surprise as the duo were only married less than a year ago. They have been sharing tons of loved up moments over the past year, from hitting the Marvel “Avengers: End Game” premiere to time in Liam’s native Australia.

The pair also weathered some rough storms, including losing their home in the Malibu fires last year.

Liam has not shared any photos or comments on his own Instagram. In June, on their 10-year-anniversary, Miley slammed breakup rumors and said they were doing just fine.

The couple first began dating after meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie, “The Last Song.”

