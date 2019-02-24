Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Gushing Over Liam Hemsworth At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Miley Cyrus still has that newlywed glow!

The pop star couldn’t keep her eyes off of husband Liam Hemsworth at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party on Sunday night, and we can’t blame her! Liam brought his dapper A-game in a tailored tux alongside his longtime love, who gushed over him in a series of Instagram photos from the famed soiree.

“He’s super cute,” Miley captioned one smiling pic of her and Liam posing together.

The “Malibu” singer let other shots simply speak for themselves, including an especially heartwarming one that captured Miley sneaking a loving glance at her beau.

Don’t think the Aussie was the only one who turned heads, though.

Miley also served major looks in a plunging, sequined black gown and eye-popping jewels. The 26-year-old even gave fans an up-close look at the sparkling accessories, which she clearly enjoyed showing off.

“So much ice it’s cold in here,” she joked, captioning a snap of herself pairing that impressive bling with a fierce sneer.

With or without Liam, Miley always knows how to slay!

— Erin Biglow