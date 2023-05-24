Miley Cyrus Clarifies Her Decision To Stop Touring: ‘I Just Don’t Want To Sleep On A Moving Bus’

Miley Cyrus is making it clear that her decision to stop touring doesn’t mean she won’t be there for her fans.

The music superstar set the record straight on her now-viral remarks from a recent cover interview with British Vogue, in which she said she had no interest in trekking the globe to deliver massive arena concerts.

“After wrapping a headline arena show in 2014, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” Miley told the mag, adding, “Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

The 30-year-old went on to explain that she doesn’t feel any “connection” or “safety” when “singing for hundreds of thousands of people,” calling the experience “isolating” and “not natural.”

Her comments soon went viral and she followed up on Wednesday to share further context about her stance, penning a lengthy Instagram post to let followers know that she’s simply found more fulfilling ways to maintain that bond with an audience.

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win we win,” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji. “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love—without sacrificing my own essentials.”

The “Flowers” singer went on to point out the inconveniences of touring and how that lifestyle isn’t a match for her personally or professionally, and noted that she isn’t considering her position permanent by any means.

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road,” Miley continued, adding, “I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW.”

— Erin Biglow