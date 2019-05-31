Miley Cyrus Drops New Single ‘Cattitude’ With RuPaul & We Are Living For It!

Shantay, you stay!

Miley Cyrus dropped six new singles on Friday, including one iconic collab with RuPaul!

“Cattitude” features fierce lyrics, and serves up major club attitude.

Miley and Mama Ru must have really hit it off when they met on this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” when the pop star infiltrated the work room disguised as a stage hand, later returning to the stage to judge the gals of Season 11.

This isn’t the only banger Miley dropped, she also released a single called “Party Up The Street” which features Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Also released were “The Most,” which really showcases the singer’s amazing vocals, and gives off some folk vibes.

Not to be outdone, she also dropped “D.R.E.A.M.” which features Ghostface Killah, and “Unholy.”

The standout single she released seems to be “Mother’s Daughter,” which serves up a sick beat and showcases her vocals in a fun and fresh way.

The six songs are part of “She Is Coming,” the first of three 6-song Eps that will be a part of a collection called, “SHE IS: MILEY CYRUS,” per a press release.

Are you stanning Miley’s new bops?

— Stephanie Swaim