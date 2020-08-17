Miley Cyrus Hopes To ‘Resurrect’ Hannah Montana

Sweet niblets! Miley Cyrus just opened up about Hannah Montana, and revealed that she’d like to revisit the show in the future!

During an appearance on “Carolina With Greg T In The Morning,” Miley got candid about the possibility of rocking Hannah’s signature blonde wig again.

“Honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time,” she revealed. “She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out! The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point.”

Miley conceded that the wig may need some updating, as the series finale aired back in 2011. “She needs a big makeover because she’s kinda stuck in 2008, so we’ll need to go shopping with Miss Montana!”

Despite how much time has passed, the “Wrecking Ball” seems to have remained close with her castmates. In March, she reunited with costar Emily Osment on an episode of her Instagram Live show, “Bright Minded.”

Miley also addressed the idea of returning to television, but wants to do so on her own terms. “…I’d love to do a series again,” she said. “I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that’s sometime in the future and hopefully I’m directing it.”

In the meantime, Miley is keeping busy with new music. She dropped her latest single, “Midnight Sky” on Friday, accompanied by a flashy and colorful music video.

The powerful anthem was released shortly after it was revealed that Miley had split from her boyfriend of 10 months, Cody Simpson.

— by Katcy Stephan