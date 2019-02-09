Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry & More Honor Dolly Parton At MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute

Dolly Parton is the queen of country!

Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and more were in attendance on Friday at the Los Angeles Convention Center to honor the music legend at MusiCares 2019 Person of the Year Tribute.

The evening featured performances of Dolly’s most well-known tunes sung by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Leon Bridges, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and more. P!nk kicked things off with a show-stopping performance of the classic hit “Jolene.” Miley and Shawn also teamed up with Mark Ronson to perform a moving rendition of “Islands in the Stream.”

Dolly, MusiCares first-ever country music honoree, closed out the night on a high note when she took the stage with Linda Perry to sing “Coat of Many Colors.”

She also reflected on her illustrious career in an emotional speech while accepting the honor. “I have been in music for a long time, but it has been in me a lot longer. I used to stand out on the porch, my Tennessee mountain home, put a tobacco stick down in the crack of the floor, put a tin can on top of it and pretend that I was singing on the Grand Ole Opry,” she said.

She added, “It was my dream, and it was a long, long way from the hills of Tennessee to the Hollywood hills, but it has been a wonderful journey.”

— Gabi Duncan