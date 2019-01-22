Miley Cyrus had us all a little shook over her most recent Instagram post – especially those that are not pro-cannabis!

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of herself with a joint in her mouth and text that reads, “Weed makes you happy.”

“Listen to Miley. She also knows what’s up,” she captioned the post.

Fans had mixed reactions to the unexpected snap.

Some were on board, praising the musician and defending the use of the drug.

“You go girl,” said one Instagram user. “I would love to smoke with you,” said another.

While others were not pleased with the endorsement.

“Not a great message to put out there,” A user argued. “Actually known fact weed destroys brain cells,” another said.

Miley has yet to respond to the any comments but revealed in December of 2018 that she is back to smoking thanks to her mother, Tish Cyrus.

And just hours before she posted the controversial pic, she also shared a throwback pic of her beloved character, Hannah Montana, with text that says, “Hate makes you ugly,” which she captioned “Listen to Hannah. She knows what’s up. #MLKDay LOVE LOVE LOVE.”