Miley Cyrus Struts Down Runway For Surprise Ending Of Marc Jacobs’ Fashion Week Show

Miley Cyrus, the supermodel! The 27-year-old singer made a surprise appearance in Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 show on Wednesday, and she rocked the runway at New York Fashion Week’s final performance.

“Included @marcjacobs,” Miley captioned a video of her runway walk on Instagram. The “Slide Away” singer flaunted her chiseled abs in a pair of black trousers and black bra paired with a stunning necklace as she carried a black-and-white coat. To top off the look, Miley sported elbow-length black leather gloves.

The 27-year-old also expressed her admiration of Marc Jacobs’ designs in a video where she showed off the dazzling necklace she wore during the show.

“Genius design and execution,” Miley captioned the short clip.

Miley’s walk gained the approval of legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, who commented three flame emojis on the singer’s original post.

The former “Hannah Montana” actress was also spotted leaving the show in a similar black-and-white outfit to the one she wore on the runway. Miley posed for selfies with some fans outside the venue wearing a scarf-like top and black pants paired with some stunning red boots.

Marc Jacobs is one of Miley’s preferred fashion brands to work with, and she has previously spoken about the iconic designer’s mentorship.

“I work a lot with Marc Jacobs. He kind of brought me into fashion when I was 16, that was when I started being around him and just learning from him,” Miley told HungerTV in 2018. “He let me inspire some of his pieces and now I feel like it’s just about having the right people around you.”