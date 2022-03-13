Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Make Red Carpet Debut At 2022 BAFTAs

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their red carpet debut!

The couple stepped out and posed for photos together on the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 in London on Sunday.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

They pair looked super stylish as they posed arm-in-arm. The 18-year-old “Stranger Things” star looked stunning in a black Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and lace embellishments which she paired with black gloves and a glam sleek hairstyle.

Her 19-year-old beau, who is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, donned a classic black tux and an oversized bowtie.

The couple went Instagram official back in November, when the “Enola Holmes” star posted a photo with Jake, where they posed together in the London Eye Ferris wheel.

