Milo Ventimiglia’s Mom Reveals He Was ‘Boy Of The Year’ In High School On Emmys Red Carpet (EXCLUSIVE)

Milo Ventimiglia brought his parents to the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday and Mama Ventimiglia couldn’t help but gush about what a stud her son was in high school.

“He was Boy Of The Year, Senior Class President, Most Valuable Wrestler, everything,” Milo’s mom Carol dished to Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez.

“I was an overachiever,” Milo laughed. “Theater, wrestling, student body — I tried to do it all.”

Milo’s dad, who was also on the carpet, also chimed in and dished that Milo was an all-around good kid growing up. In fact, he didn’t have to discipline him too much.

“My dad always said you can do something stupid, bust just don’t caught get caught,” Milo joked.

And speaking of wrestling, Milo joked that once Mario was back from his injury, that they should totally have a wrestling match.

“You are going to heal up and there is going to be a wrestling match,” Milo told Mario. ‘

Hey, that’s something we can totally get behind!

