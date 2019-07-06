Mindy Kaling Rocks Stunning Bikini In Body Positive Post

Mindy Kaling is so inspiring!

The actress shared a fierce side-by-side photo where she is seen rocking super cute bikinis.

“IDK who needs to hear this but…WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0,” she captioned the snap. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!”

She also shared a video where she says, “So my very best friend in the world Jocelyn is from Hawaii and I would go and visit her when I was in college.”

“And what I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis. It does not matter what your body type is, you rock a bikini because you’re in Hawaii,” she continued.

“And there’s so much body positivity there that I, who was always really shy about my body would wear bikinis,” she added. “And it’s summertime so I thought it’d be fun to do a little fashion shoot where I rock some high bottomed bikinis, because I feel that is more flattering for my figure and slightly more modest for summertime.”

“And if you guys get inspired and wanna buy some, please send me pics I’d love to see them on Instagram,” she concluded.

Fans were loving it and sounded off in the comments.

“I moved to Hawaii 2 years ago and found the same thing. I’m pregnant with a girl and very appreciative of the body culture that she will grow up in. I wish it were like this everywhere!” one person wrote.

“I’m 52 and I just adore this woman! So happy she’s sharing her brilliance, talent and confidence with all the fantastic young ladies in this world. A shining star,” another person added.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU,” a third person added.

We love how positive Mindy is!

— Stephanie Swaim