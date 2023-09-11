Miranda Kerr Explains The Personal Inspiration Behind Her Kora Organics Skincare Line

Is there anything Miranda Kerr can’t do?!

The supermodel and Kora Organics founder sat down with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover shortly after announcing the news that she’s expecting her fourth son and shared how she’s feeling while preparing for her household’s newest arrival and also running her business.

Turns out, Miranda had already guessed there was another little one on the way before confirming it herself! “Literally the day I found out I was pregnant I remember looking in the mirror and going, ‘Hmm, I think we might need to do a test,” she teased. Miranda is already mom to three boys, two with husband Evan Spiegel and one with former spouse Orlando Bloom, and she said the kids can’t wait to welcome another baby brother.

“They’re so excited. They love it. They’re just like a little team together. They love each other. They all play together,” Miranda said, joking, “I get teary thinking about it, but that could be the hormones.”

The 40-year-old also discussed her and Orlando’s co-parenting approach and how they’ve embraced welcoming their respective partners and the children into the family dynamic.

“When Orlando and I separated, we just said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day the most important thing is that Flynn’s needs come first, not ours, so whatever we do, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And that’s kind of how we’ve navigated it,” Miranda explained.

Orlando and longtime fiancée Katy Perry are also parents to daughter Daisy Dove, 3, and Miranda said the whole group couldn’t be more supportive of one another.

“It’s incredible, because now with Evan as my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family, and Katy and Orlando have Daisy, it’s like we’re a blended family,” Miranda said, adding that it does take “teamwork” and that she, Evan, Orlando and Katy make sure to set aside time to have fun as a group with the kids.

“We go on family vacations together, we enjoy each other’s company, its great!” she smiled.

As for how the Snapchat CEO is handling life as a soon-to-be dad of four, Miranda told Access that Evan is thrilled about having another bundle of joy to love.

“He’s so excited. He’s always wanted a big family,” Miranda said of Evan. “He has two sisters, so this is different for him … all the boys!”

The Aussie stunner also explained the personal inspiration behind her skincare line, Kora Organics, sharing how her mother’s health scare pointed her to the importance of clean beauty and how she amplified her passion for health and wellness as a result.

“My mum, she had cancer in her spleen and so as a family we had to look at everything we were putting on our skin, in our bodies, what we were eating, even cleaning products, everything,” Miranda said. “And then what we found out is what you put on your skin sinks directly into your bloodstream. … And so for us, it was quite an eye-opener to see that a lot of the products we were using were potentially contributing to her illness.”

Miranda went on to share that after “a huge cleanout” of her own household products, she discovered that nothing she owned was “truly certified organic.” So she took matters into her own hands and created her own – and became one of the early pioneers of the clean beauty movement in the process!

“It’s an extension of who I am and with these products I’ve just put my whole heart and soul into it,” Miranda said of her Kora Organics brand.