Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, HARDY & More Lead 2023 ACM Awards Nominations: See The Full List!

The 2023 ACM Awards nominees have been announced.
The annual event returns on May 11 with another A-list roundup of country music superstars. HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Kane Brown are among the artists leading this year’s nomination list, with HARDY topping the lineup at seven nods.
Miranda, the most-awarded ACM artist in history, has broken another record with her 17th Female Artist of the Year nod, while Lainey has received more nominations in more categories than any other artist and is the most-nominated female artist this year.
Other highlights include Chris Stapleton’s eighth consecutive Entertainer of the Year nod and Kane Brown’s first time being included in the prestigious category, along with Male Artist of the Year.
Hosted by legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 PM ET.
2022 ACM Awards: Cute Moments Inside The Show!View Gallery
See the full nominations list below!
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
- HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.