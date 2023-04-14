Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, HARDY & More Lead 2023 ACM Awards Nominations: See The Full List!

The 2023 ACM Awards nominees have been announced.

The annual event returns on May 11 with another A-list roundup of country music superstars. HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Kane Brown are among the artists leading this year’s nomination list, with HARDY topping the lineup at seven nods.

Miranda, the most-awarded ACM artist in history, has broken another record with her 17th Female Artist of the Year nod, while Lainey has received more nominations in more categories than any other artist and is the most-nominated female artist this year.

Other highlights include Chris Stapleton’s eighth consecutive Entertainer of the Year nod and Kane Brown’s first time being included in the prestigious category, along with Male Artist of the Year.

Hosted by legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 PM ET.

See the full nominations list below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR