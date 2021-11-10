Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris And CMA Crowd Sing-Along To ‘Strawberry Wine’

Don’t tempt the CMA Awards sea of stars with a nostalgic sing-along!

At the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, Deana Carter took the stage with Lainey Wilson to present “Single of the Year” but the two women took the opportunity to also call out the 25-year anniversary of Deana’s hit song “Strawberry Wine,” winning the award.

And the CMA crowd was happy to sing-along to the classic country hit. Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde were all spotted joining in, crooning along to the lyrics how the the hot July moon saw everything.

Take a peek at the cute moment above!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.