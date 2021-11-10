Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris And CMA Crowd Sing-Along To ‘Strawberry Wine’

Don’t tempt the CMA Awards sea of stars with a nostalgic sing-along!

At the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, Deana Carter took the stage with Lainey Wilson to present “Single of the Year” but the two women took the opportunity to also call out the 25-year anniversary of Deana’s hit song “Strawberry Wine,” winning the award.

That time the entire #CMAawards crowd sang along to Strawberry Wine — and took us on a happy trip down memory lane! pic.twitter.com/HyNgKBfVVC — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 11, 2021

And the CMA crowd was happy to sing-along to the classic country hit. Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde were all spotted joining in, crooning along to the lyrics how the the hot July moon saw everything.

Take a peek at the cute moment above!