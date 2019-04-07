Miranda Lambert Packs On The PDA With Husband Brendan Mcloughlin At ACM Awards Debut

Miranda Lambert only had eyes for her new husband Brendan Mcloughlin during their first official red carpet together!

The “Little Red Wagon” singer, 35, looked loved up as she hit the blue carpet at the Las Vegas award show on Sunday with her hubby by her side. Miranda dazzled in an eye-popping neon green dress while her main squeeze rocked a classic suit.

The cute duo were spotted stealing several glances with each other and Miranda made sure to keep a tight hold on Brendan during his big night out!

The pair secretly tied the knot this winter after a whirlwind romance that started last year. Miranda revealed that she had wed in a Valentine’s Day post this year! The duo have largely kept out of the spotlight following the big reveal that they got hitched.

But it’s safe to say they stole the spotlight tonight!

