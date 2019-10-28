Miranda Lambert Reveals The Way She Met Husband Brendan McLoughlin And It’s Straight Out Of A Movie

Miranda Lambert has a special anniversary coming up!

Saturday, Nov. 2 will mark exactly one year since the “It All Comes Out In The Wash” songstress first locked eyes with her now-husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

In a new interview in The New York Times, Miranda spilled the details on that fateful day, which played out exactly like a romantic comedy.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record [“Interstate Gospel”] this time last year,” she explained. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did ‘Good Morning America.’ My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone.”

Based on their gut instinct that Brandon and Miranda could be a good match, the Annies – a.k.a. Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley – decided to orchestrate a last-minute set-up.

“They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty,'” Miranda laughed.

Ashley, Angaleena and Tom clearly had good instincts: Miranda and Brendan fell fast and became husband and wife mere months later.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” the country icon wrote alongside a pair of wedding photos back in February. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full! Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Miranda’s wedding to Brendan was her second time down the aisle; the singer previously was married to “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton.

“Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals,” she told The Times. “We’re done a lot in nine years!”

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Gets Cozy With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During Sunset Date In NYC

