Miranda Lambert Shares Steamy Video Of Shirtless Husband Doing Laundry

It all comes out…on those washboard abs!

Miranda Lambert, 35, enjoys watching her hunky husband get through a few loads of laundry—and we’re not mad at that view either!

The “White Liar” singer took to Instagram to share a video of her hubby Brendan McLoughlin adding some clothes to the washing machine just in time for the release of her new song “It All Comes Out In The Wash.”

“It All Comes Out In The Wash (board).” Tomorrow 6am ET #putthatsuckeronspin 💙😂🙋‍♀️👏😜 house husband shirtless promo vol. 1 #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome,” she captioned the vid.

It seems that the country star snuck up on the chiseled NYPD police officer in action, as he teasingly says, “Come on, really?”

Although Brendan wasn’t amused, Miranda’s fans certainly were! Her followers flooded the comments with remarks about her hot hubs and their undeniable chemistry.

“‘Vol 1’ that means there’s more. Ok yes,” one user said.

“I’ve watched this more times than I’d like to admit,” said another.

One commenter even threw shade at Miranda’s previous relationship with country star Blake Shelton.

“Just really glad to see you happy,” they said. “You upgraded!”

Miranda and Brendan announced their surprise wedding to the world back in February, and the blonde beauty has been smitten ever since!

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched,” she captioned the post from their wedding day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…me.”

Their love (and those abs) don’t white lie!