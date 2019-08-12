Missy Elliot Being Honored with MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at VMAs

Five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will be honored with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on August 26 at the 2019 VMAs.

The music icon, who has sold over 30 million records worldwide, will also return to the VMAs stage for the first time in 16 years to perform live.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Missy has been paving her way as a pioneer in hip-hop for three decades, being the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the only female rapper to have six studio albums certified platinum.

The hip-hop legend has delivered classics “Work It,” “Get Your Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From)” and is reportedly working on a long-anticipated seventh album in a recording studio just outside of Atlanta.

In recent years, Jennifer Lopez, P!nk, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce have all been recipients of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and now, Missy to join the legendary list.

Leading up to the performance, MTV has teamed up with Pepsi to host a pop-up fan event in New York City on August 24-25th to celebrate Missy’s legacy and immerse fans in some of her most groundbreaking music videos and beloved costumes.

Tune into the VMAs at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26 on MTV to catch Missy and comedic host Sebastian Maniscalco take the stage, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

