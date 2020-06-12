Model Joan Smalls Will Donate Half Her Salary To Black Lives Matter Organizations

Joan Smalls is putting her money where her mouth is. The supermodel took to Instagram to share a five-minute video expressing her feelings on racial injustice in the fashion industry.

Joan called out the industry for a lack of real action, saying, “You have continually let us down with your insensitivity and tone-deafness and the damage control apologies of, ‘We will do better.’ You fall short trying to narrate our stories by toning us down or having them curated by people who haven’t walked or lived a day in our shoes. Well, it’s now time to give us a real seat at the table, because we are worthy, because we are talented, because we are unique.”

Joan, who is black and Latina, went on to detail racism that she’s experienced during her career. “How many times have I been told that my hair was an issue and said to control it? How many times have I had to share campaigns or editorials when I saw my counterparts have the achievements by themselves? It was a constant battle no one saw, but one that I lived on a daily basis,” she revealed.

“I kept my head held high because I was blessed enough to have parents that empowered and encouraged me,” she continued. “I don’t need validation from an industry that cast me as a ‘token black girl’ while ignoring my whole cultural identity.”

In the post’s caption, Joan committed to donating half of her salary for the rest of 2020 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. She also promised to encourage brands she works with to contribute financially as well.

“I know I can’t just talk about change, I have to be a force for it. I encourage and will continue to encourage brands within this industry to do the same and give back,” she wrote. “Let’s all be the change we want and need to see. These battles are long from over but together we’re stronger and together we can accomplish what is needed.”

— by Katcy Stephan