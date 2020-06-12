Model Joan Smalls Will Donate Half Her Salary To Black Lives Matter Organizations

Joan Smalls is putting her money where her mouth is. The supermodel took to Instagram to share a five-minute video expressing her feelings on racial injustice in the fashion industry.
Joan called out the industry for a lack of real action, saying, “You have continually let us down with your insensitivity and tone-deafness and the damage control apologies of, ‘We will do better.’ You fall short trying to narrate our stories by toning us down or having them curated by people who haven’t walked or lived a day in our shoes. Well, it’s now time to give us a real seat at the table, because we are worthy, because we are talented, because we are unique.”
Joan, who is black and Latina, went on to detail racism that she’s experienced during her career. “How many times have I been told that my hair was an issue and said to control it? How many times have I had to share campaigns or editorials when I saw my counterparts have the achievements by themselves? It was a constant battle no one saw, but one that I lived on a daily basis,” she revealed.
The recent and long standing acts against the black community have been saddening, frustrating and unacceptable. I feel these same emotions when I think about how my industry, the fashion world, is responding. It is time for this industry to do more than post a black square and say they’ll “Do Better!” It’s time for us to see the change starting from the ground up. Give us a seat at the table, include us, give us a chance, because we are worthy, talented and unique. There have been so many times where I’ve had to face issues against my race within this industry because I was their token black girl. The campaigns and editorials I had to share while my counterparts got to achieve that on their own. Or that my hair was an issue or that I made a show or campaign too ethnic, the list goes on and on. This industry that I love has profited from us but has never considered us equal. This. Stops. Now. It’s time for the fashion industry to stand up and show their solidarity. Time for you all to give back to these communities and cultures which you draw so much inspiration from. I do want to thank those that did see me for me and gave me a chance. Those that helped me fight my way to where I am today. Thank you, thank you for doing what you knew to be right versus what others said should be done. You will help us be the leaders of change. In saying all of this, I also pledge to donate 50% of my salary for the remainder of 2020 to Black Lives Matter organizations. I know I can’t just talk about change, I have to be a force for it. I encourage and will continue to encourage brands within this industry to do the same and give back. Let’s all be the change we want and need to see. These battles are long from over but together we’re stronger and together we can accomplish what is needed. #WeAreNotATrend #blacklivesmatter
“I kept my head held high because I was blessed enough to have parents that empowered and encouraged me,” she continued. “I don’t need validation from an industry that cast me as a ‘token black girl’ while ignoring my whole cultural identity.”
In the post’s caption, Joan committed to donating half of her salary for the rest of 2020 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. She also promised to encourage brands she works with to contribute financially as well.
“I know I can’t just talk about change, I have to be a force for it. I encourage and will continue to encourage brands within this industry to do the same and give back,” she wrote. “Let’s all be the change we want and need to see. These battles are long from over but together we’re stronger and together we can accomplish what is needed.”