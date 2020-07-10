Monsta X Announces Live Stream Concert Is Postponed Until August

Monsta X’s highly-anticipated live stream concert has been postponed.

It will now be streaming on August 8th at 8PM PT/11PM ET.

But why are they pushing it back? It turns out their leader Shownu, underwent emergency eye surgery and needs time to properly rest and recover.

“We ask for your generous understanding. That we have inevitably postponed the show in order to put the artist’s health first for a better performance,” Starship Entertainment said in a press release.

While VIP tickets for the show sold out within minutes of becoming available, additional tickets are still available for Monbebe who want to attend the virtual event.

“We are so excited to play this one of a kind global concert with so many surprises for our fans – Monbebe,” Monsta X said in a statement. ​“We miss everyone so much and since we couldn’t tour this year, we want to give you the opportunity to see us live and spend a few hours together. This is our message to the world, we are all one, and this is the time for Monbebe and people from all over the world to join us live at the same time, and bring new energy to the world.”

The virtual even promises to feature behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage, exclusive merchandise, never-before-seen choreography, backstage footage, interviews and more!

Will you be attending?

— Stephanie Swaim