MONSTA X, ENHYPEN & More K-Pop Stars Set To Perform At We Bridge Music Festival & Expo

Some of K-pop’s biggest acts are headed to Las Vegas.

We Bridge Music Festival & Expo presented by Infinite Prospects Entertainment is set to happen in Las Vegas on April 21 through 23.

Fans will get to see ONEUS, Dreamcatcher, CIX, Kang Daniel, Jessi and MONSTA X perform on Day one. And then on Day two, BE’O, VIVIZ, BamBam and ENHYPEN are set to perform.

The three-day expo will take place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center with the two-night music festival taking place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

One top of the K-pop performances, fans will also be able to take in offerings at an art gallery, marketplace, merchandise shop, arcade lounge and a GRAMMY Museum Stage.

There will also be panels about a wide array of topics including food, leadership and Asian Innovation.

“We are excited to welcome K-Pop fans across the nation to come and enjoy our 360-degree entertaining and cultural experience. We Bridge Music Festival and Expo will offer an immersive program, including an art gallery, marketplace, merchandise shop, choreography, arcade lounge, immersive path, and GRAMMY Museum® Stage, all inspired from Asian heritage. Tickets for this three-day weekend getaway are offered on our website,” Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment said in a statement.

Tickets are available now.