Monsta X & Steve Aoki Deliver Stunning New Music Video For ‘Play It Cool’

Monsta X and Steve Aoki have delivered an iconic bop!

The internationally renowned superstars delivered an amazing new music video with Steve Aoki for the track “Play It Cool.”

In the slick and stylized vid, the kings are shown belting out the lyrics in some seriously chic fashion. They also party it up onscreen when the sick beat drops. Throughout the video, Steve is shown in other shots as the idols sing along to his beats.

The video already has nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube, and Monbebes are living for it!

“Guys I’m crying, look at the comments under the #PlayItCool MV, people love the song and are curious about Monsta X This is so encouraging, please keep streaming the song and share it with your friends, let’s promote it the best we can @OfficialMonstaX“ one fan wrote.

“Steve Aoki is so proud of his collaboration with @OfficialMonstaX He’s been promoting the song non stop since the release and he’s been so amazed with Monsta X’s talent!! Monbebes you know what we gotta do : KEEP STREAMING #SteveAoki_MONSTAX_PlayitCool.” another person wrote.

“Omg, it just crossed my mind..the song is so fit to be played in a fashion show..imagine the models walking on the runaway with this bop playing in the background..wow !! #PlayItCool #playitcoolvideo #MONSTA_X @OfficialMonstaX @steveaoki #SteveAoki_MONSTAX_PlayitCool” a third person added.

“Play It Cool” is available online now.