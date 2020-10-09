Monsta X’s Joohoney Opens Up About Songwriting Process For His Solo Mixtape ‘Psyche’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joohoney’s is here with some major bops!

The K-pop superstar dropped his fourth mixtape, “Psyche” this Friday.

The rapper chatted exclusively with Access Hollywood and dished about the new seven-track album.

Q: How are you feeling about having this mixtape out now as a solo artist?

Joohoney: I’m more than happy to release this mixtape. I’ve been working on these tracks for a long time, so they are so precious to me and it means a lot to me.

Q: How was the songwriting process for you?

Joohoney: I enjoyed it very much, but at the same time it was also a hard process. The songwriting process was so meaningful that I learned and experienced a lot of things while making these songs.

Q: Do you have any favorite tracks?

Joohoney: I love them all, but if I had to pick only one, it would be the ‘Psyche’.

Q: What do you hope fans take away from the mixtape?

Joohoney: I hope my fans can take a lot of positive energy and vibe. I also hope that my music can somehow work as a stimulus in a good way that they could enjoy every moment of their lives. Live hard, enjoy your life!

Q: Your fans have been super supportive since you released solo music, how has it been for you to see that kind of reaction?

Joohoney: I feel more than grateful and I truly thank them for being supportive to me. I get all different kinds of feedback which eventually becomes my motivation and inspiration for me to move forward and try harder. I can’t even imagine doing music without my fans.

Check out “Psyche” here.

— Stephanie Swaim

