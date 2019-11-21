Morgan Evans Couldn’t Wait To Release New Love Song ‘Diamonds’: ‘I’m Really Proud Of This One’

Morgan Evans still has a while to go before he releases his third album, but he couldn’t wait until then to drop his new single, “Diamonds.”

The country crooner, who is about to embark on the final leg of his 2019 world tour, told Access Hollywood that he wrote the song while on the road and felt the rush to get it out right away.

“I feel like I’ve been on the road non-stop for the last two years, and I’ve been sneaking in time to write songs the last few months. And we had this song that everyone was really excited about, including me,” he explained. “We could’ve waited until we had a whole album done, but we just thought, ‘Let’s just put it out!’ It is the first thing from whatever the next thing will be.”

Morgan says the song’s romantic hook came from a stroke of inspiration right before he went in for a recording session.

“For some reason, when I was walking into the studio that day, the line ‘diamonds are forever’ came into my head. And ‘I love you like a diamond, diamonds are forever’ just came out of my mouth when I started singing,” he said.

The upbeat love song is, of course, about his wife of nearly two years, Kelsea Ballerini.

“It’s so funny: people are like, ‘So, did you write this about your wife?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!'” he laughs. “I didn’t write it about anyone else!”

Morgan has written lots of love songs for Kelsea – including their romantic duet “Dance with Me,” the first tune he ever wrote for her – but “Diamonds” feels particularly special to him.

“I’m really proud of this one, because I feel like I write a lot of love songs, but I think maybe harder than anything else is writing a love song that is somewhat unique – because there’s been so many great ones written,” he said. “So, I feel like we found a nice pocket for this one. It’s fun but sincere, and I’m just excited to be sharing it.”

Morgan has already started playing “Diamonds” for crowds on the road and is excited to bring it to the U.S. as he begins the American portion of his world tour. He kicks things off with a sold-out performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 21 and will continue to perform in cities across the country through Dec. 14.

Find out more about Morgan’s tour and recent songwriting – including a new chorus he spontaneously wrote with Kelsea – in the video above.