Morphe Cosmetics Drops Jeffree Star Following Backlash

Morphe Cosmetics announced Friday that they were formally cutting ties with beauty vlogger Jeffree Star.

“Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products,” a statement posted to the official Morphe Twitter account read. “We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

The makeup brand did not cite a specific reason for dropping Jeffree, but their announcement comes as the Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner faces mounting criticism from the YouTube beauty community.

On June 30, YouTuber Tati Westbrook posted an emotional video slamming Jeffree Star and fellow creator Shane Dawson for “manipulating” her into posting a video criticizing vlogger James Charles in 2019.

Jeffree has also come under fire for past racism, including a video in which he joked about throwing battery acid on a Black woman’s face to lighten her skin. He uploaded a video in June 2017 titled “RACISM.” in which he addressed his past, saying in part, “In these videos I say some really disgusting, vile, nasty and embarrassing things. Those videos were 12 years ago. I look at them and I see them resurface and it makes me sick to my stomach because I do not know who that person was.”

It seems the beauty community hasn’t forgotten Jeffree’s past, though. On July 2, beauty vlogger Jackie Aina announced that she would no longer work with Morphe, tweeting, “I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same!”

code “EDGES” has deactivated. I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same! — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) July 2, 2020

Jeffree Star has yet to respond to Tati’s video or Morphe’s announcement. He’s remained silent on social media, but was included in a series of photos posted by Blac Chyna earlier this week on her Instagram.

