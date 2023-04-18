‘Mrs. Davis’: See Betty Gilpin As A Nun On A Mission In Peacock’s New Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

Can we get an amen? Betty Gilpin is a nun on a mission.

Peacock’s upcoming original series “Mrs. Davis” stars the “Glow” alum as Simone, a nun devoted to destroying the titular entity, which happens to be the most powerful artificial intelligence in the world.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, Simone and her fellow sisters stop at what seems like an innocent shave ice stand along a desolate road – until chaos ensues.

From showrunner Tara Hernandez and executive producer Damon Lindelof, “Mrs. Davis” is billed as “an exploration of faith versus technology” and “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

Catch the first four episodes only on Peacock starting Thursday, April 20 with new episodes dropping weekly.