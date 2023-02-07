MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Date Revealed

Huge news! The MTV Movie & TV Awards will return on Sunday, May 7 this year. The 2023 ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The night will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, from scripted to unscripted. It is sure to be one epic, supersized, can’t-miss event!

Hosts, honorees, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date. The event will air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.

Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams – Vanessa hosted the first half of the ceremony, which honored film and scripted television series, while Tayshia hosted the reality television portion of the evening.

Two of last year’s big winners included “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, including awards for Hollywood’s favorite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya. The two won for Best Performance in a Movie and Show, respectively.

Make sure to tune in on May 7!