MTV Movie & TV Awards: See The List Of The 2019 Winners

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here – and so are the big winners!

See who snagged the golden popcorns below:

Best Host

Gayle King – “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon – “Wild ‘n Out” (WINNER)

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) – “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box” (WINNER)

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – “The Haunting of Hill House”

Reality Royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (WINNER)

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Fight

“Avengers: Endgame” – Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel” – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva – (WINNER)

“Game of Thrones” – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RGB” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Documentary

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly” – (WINNER)

Most Meme-able Moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” – The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” – Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” – The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” – Colton Underwood jumps the fence – (WINNER)

Best Show

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones” – (WINNER)

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star is Born” – (WINNER)

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – (WINNER)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – “Jane the Virgin”

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – “The Chi”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Avengers: Endgame” – (WINNER)

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” – (WINNER)

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – “Venom”

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Dan Levy (David Rose) – “Schitt’s Creek” – (WINNER)

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” – (WINNER)

Best Movie

“Avengers: Endgame” – (WINNER)

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”