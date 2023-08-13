Must-Have Back-To-School Supplies For Your Kids’ Best Year Ever

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready for your little ones to have their best year yet!

From conquering clutter with a classic desk organizer set to staying hydrated with a cool Marvel travel cup that will fit in every lunch box, we’ve got all the back-to-school essentials perfect for making sure every youngster feels ready for the fall.

Celebrate the fresh start with sparkling pens in pretty colors and a stylish storage case to match, and stay on top of classes and homework with spiral planners featuring kid-favorite characters like Hello Kitty and the Minions.

And of course every student wants the ideal backpack to keep all their must-haves in place throughout the day! Don’t miss Erin Condren’s In Bloom knapsack with multiple pockets to fit all your new supplies.

Shop your fave back-to-school items below!

Thermos Funtainer 12 Ounce Bottle – Pink by KimmyShop$27.50The pink funtainer® 12oz vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours. The double wall stainless steel construction is built to handle drops, dings and assorted roughhousing. Includes an integrated carry handle with soft-touch grip, making it easy for kids to carry with them throughout the day. Help keep germs away with the hygienically covered silicone straw which is removable for easy cleaning. To clean, you can pop your funtainer water bottle in the dishwasher; however hand washing is recommended. Not for use with hot liquids. Buy Now

Crayola 50 Super Tips Washable Markers by KimmyShop$16.50Washable versatile super tip that can be used to draw thin or thick lines. Set of 50 markers in a vinyl pouch durable tips for drawing and writing Buy Now

Marvel Kids Cup by Corkcicle LLC$31.96Kids Cup was designed with serious fun in mind. Easy-sip spout lid. Convenient carrying handle. Flat sides for small hands. Available in multi-dimensional designs based on your favorite Marvel characters. Keeping drinks ice cold for up to 18 hours means playtime just got a whole lot cooler. Buy Now

Hello Kitty Sticky Note Booklet by Erin Condren$12.50Say hello to kindness, friendship & organization with new hello kitty x erin condren designs! Take note and make it stick with this fun, functional and portable hello kitty sticky notes booklet. Buy Now

Pastel Gradient Just My Type Folders 3-Pack by Erin Condren$9.00Never lose sight of loose papers again. Keep them organized, stored, and protected, in style. Durable and great for students, teachers, parents, and everyone in between. Buy Now

Hello Kitty Vegan Leather Notebook by Erin Condren$21.50Say hello to organization with this permanent vegan leather hello kitty design featuring metallic accents! Streamlined, well-crafted, and perfect for note-taking, list-making, journaling, brainstorming, and all your writing needs. Designed and printed in the USA (permanent vegan leather covers imported) with thick 80-pound text weight paper (resists ink bleeding), this high-quality notebook is truly made to last.

Buy Now

Minions Bananas! Notebook by Erin Condren$16.50Make organization fun with this minions bananas design! Our best-selling spiral notebooks now have more pages, more layouts, more customization options, and new designs! Enjoy the magic of putting pen to paper and fill the thick 80-pound mohawk pages with your plans and projects, lists, notes, thoughts, and more. This stylish custom notebook is made in the usa with high-quality materials, from the premium paper to the sturdy spiral and durable covers. Make your notebook pages pop with the included sticker sheet, add snap-in accessories to boost productivity, and change the look of your notebook anytime with our interchangeable covers! Buy Now

Flora Dahlia Lifeplanner by Erin Condren$59.00Our best-selling spiral lifeplanner™ is designed to help you reduce stress, get organized, and achieve your goals. This top-notch planner features 2022 dated weekly, monthly, and yearly planning, productivity spreads, note pages, stickers, and so much more. Explore the customization options and build the perfect planner that fits your style and schedule!

Buy Now

Mid Century Circles Stand Up Pencil Case by Erin Condren$12.00Keep track of pens, pencils, and all other writing tools in this handy pencil case that doubles as a stylish desk accessory. Zip it up and carry on, or stand it up as a pen and pencil cup! Buy Now

Hello Kitty Pastel Dual-Tip Highlighters 5-Pack by Erin Condren$15.50Twice the fun and function of other highlighters, with supercute hello kitty designs. Underscore, color-code, write, and highlight more with premium soft-hued, smear-proof dual-tip highlighters.

Buy Now

In Bloom Backpack by Erin Condren$84.00Stay organized on the go and carry it all in style with this beautiful, functional, high-quality backpack, with lots of storage! It features 9 pockets for optimal organization and convenience. You can fit a 15″ laptop, your planner, a lunch tote, a water bottle, and so much more. This designer catch-all backpack is an organizational essential for busy travelers, students, teachers, parents, and professionals. Take it to school, work, when you travel, or anywhere you need it. Available with signature erin condren prints. Buy Now

Thermos Funtainer 12 Ounce Bottle – Gray by KimmyShop$27.50The grey funtainer® 12oz vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours. The double wall stainless steel construction is built to handle drops, dings and assorted roughhousing. Includes an integrated carry handle with soft-touch grip, making it easy for kids to carry with them throughout the day. Help keep germs away with the hygienically covered silicone straw which is removable for easy cleaning. To clean, you can pop your funtainer water bottle in the dishwasher; however hand washing is recommended. Not for use with hot liquids. Buy Now