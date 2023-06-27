Must-Have July 4 Outfits To Buy For Every Party

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to add some spark to your wardrobe this July 4!

Feel stylish and patriotic this holiday in these red, white and blue pieces that’ll make you the life of the party.

From electric blue leggings for a pop of color and comfort to an eye-catching red vinyl top, we’ve got the perfect collection of bright and bold gear perfect for every Fourth of July celebration. Want to keep it classic? A plunging navy one-piece, pleated white tennis skirt and star-patterned pullover are sure-fire options you’ll want to wear all season long.

And don’t forget accessories! Take your ensemble up a notch with fun details like flag-inspired press-on nails and blinged-out star earrings, and grab a handy blue satchel to keep all your party gear in one place.

Whether you’re hitting up a backyard BBQ or a sunny beach bash, these on-trend pieces will keep you comfy and fashionable until the last firework of the night.

Sterling Silver Cz Star Studs by Sterling Forever$39.00Talk about star-studded! This set of pointed star studs is made from sterling silver and adorned with gleaming CZ stones. Choose from the gold and silver tones to truly make the look your own.

Muse Bra by Verishop$68.00Make a statement with the muse bra and it's flattering sexy neckline. It is perfect for activities like yoga, pilates, barre, or simply as a layering piece under your favorite tank. Pair with the matching marvel legging or density legging.

Zora by Urban Expressions$44.99

Striped Sheer Ankle High by UnbeatableSale$17.40

Electric Blue Tlc Leggings by Terez$87.00The comfiest leggings ever created now come in exclusive made-to-order colors to ensure personalized quality and minimize excess. This electric blue hue is super-flattering and is designed to complement all your favorite active and everyday pieces.

Terez X Ny Forever Navy Hoodie by Terez$147.00This plush oversized hoodie is sculpted from thick, navy blue pima cotton. It features a cozy, brushed interior and an easy-access kangaroo pocket. Contrast drawstrings and the affirmation "wear what makes you happy" stitched at the waist provide an uplifting finishing touch.

Red Flags Press On Nail Set by Quickies$19.99GET A SALON QUALITY MANICURE IN UNDER10 MINUTES AND FOR LESS THAN $30! 24 nails in 10 sizes (fits average, petite, and large sized nails).

Electric Blue Tlc Bike Shorts by Terez$65.00Meet our new style, the tlc bike short. In an effort to do our part for the planet and help to build a more sustainable future and less excess, we have launched made-to-order manufacturing. When you place an order with made-to-order, you are getting a piece, made special for you.

Velvet Star Sweatshirt by Chaser$79.00Here's your shining star moment! This stylish triblend pullover features an array of outlined and solid stars. Pair with our matching joggers, and your casual autumn aesthetic is set. Dark grey is always in season, so prepare for plenty of wear!

Music Legs – RED Lace Fingerless Gloves by UnbeatableSale$21.53Lace fingerless gloves musiclegs offers innovative fashions great fit and exceptional quality in the costume world.

Sterling Silver Cz Star Necklace by Sterling Forever$39.00Ready to shine bright? All you need to do is put on this bright open sterling silver CZ star necklace, and you'll be sure to grab attention everywhere you go. Available in gold, silver, and rose gold tones.

Outskirt Shortie by Eleven by Venus Williams$84.00The perfect substitute when spandex isn't enough, and you want a more feminine flair to your look. How to wear: it's an essential tennis piece, that we made to mix and match with any top from our favorite race day tank to one of our sports bras for a fresh look.

The Mykonos by Andie$95.00Designed to make you look and feel like a million bucks, the mykonos is what we like to call a 'swim-vestment'.