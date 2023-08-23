‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s’ Whitney Way Thore Blasts Criticism Of Filming Mom’s Funeral

Whitney Way Thore is gearing up for a new season of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life.”

The reality star opened up about what fans can expect on the new season as well as sharing about her personal life.

Whitney’s mom Barbara “Babs” Thore passed away in 2022 at the age of 26. Her funeral is set to be shown on the new season of the show.

Some viewers took issue with her mother’s funeral being televised, and Whitney said she thinks the critiques are coming from people who just “hate” her, also saying she has “no regrets” about filming the funeral.



“A lot of the people that have that reaction are people who hate me and want to criticize me and would criticize me if I didn’t show it,” she shared.

“I think the thought that we would be exploiting my mother and people said that even last season when she was on TV after she had her stroke and that was her choice, she had her mental faculties about her and she was performing like she always did. No one is over here exploiting my mother. We would never. My mother is the rock of our family. We have done nothing but love and support her and do what’s best for her for our entire lives. And the suggestion of anything different is just heinous to me. There is not an ounce of me that wonders if she would have been upset. She would’ve been upset if we didn’t, actually. And ultimately to like if it if it makes someone uncomfortable. I don’t think it makes people uncomfortable. I think people just want to criticize me honestly. And these things are difficult. And ultimately, just like everything we’ve done on the show for the past decade, it’s going to be a mirror for people to see themselves in difficult situations. And I know it’s going to help people. And we have absolutely no regrets,” she said.

In a trailer for the new season, it’s revealed she’s looking for love on dating apps, but she tells Access the experience has been “horrible.”

“My sex life isn’t nonexistent but my love life is, two different things. Nothing fun to report in the love life area unfortunately,” she said. “I had one really awkward date that you’ll see this season. It’s hard out here, it really is.”

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

–Stephanie Swaim