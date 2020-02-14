Mya Marries In Secret Seychelles Ceremony: See Her Bridal Pics!

Mya is a married woman! The 40-year-old singer revealed on Valentine’s Day that she had tied the knot with her love, a Mr. Lansky, in a very under-the-radar ceremony in the Seychelles. Mya shared the first photo of herself as a bride on her Instagram account on Friday, writing, “Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day. 🙏🏾💙 ~ Officially, Mrs. Lansky.”

Mya has kept her love life under the radar and has never revealed the identity of her love. His last name, Lansky, is the first well-documented fact about him from her social handles.

Regardless, the “Lady Marmalade” singer makes a beautiful bride! She wowed in a white bridal gown with a deep, lace, V-neck and a full tulle skirt. She wore her hair back in a low updo, and added a stunning cathedral length veil to here overall look.

Mya posed on a stunning Seychelles beach and posed against the azure waters.

Congrats, Mya!

