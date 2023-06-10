Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage To Billy Crudup Following Speculation

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have tied the knot!

Following speculation that the two exchanged vows, Naomi took to Instagram to confirm the happy news.

“Hitched!” the actress wrote alongside a pic of the pair smiling outside of a New York City courthouse.

Several of Billy and Naomi’s famous pals congratulated them on the sweet Instagram post.

“Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!” Gwyneth Paltrow commented, while Justin Theroux shared, “CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!”

“YESSSSS,” wrote Olivia Wilde as Lisa Rinna added, “Yay!!!!”

The “King Kong” actress was photographed on Friday wearing a wedding band and a white dress while holding a beautiful white bouquet, which first sparked marriage speculation. Billy was also snapped with her wearing a band on his left ring finger.

Naomi and Billy have been romantically linked since 2017, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Congrats to the newlyweds!