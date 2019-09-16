NASCAR Legend Mike Stefanik Tragically Killed At 61 In Plane Crash

Mike Stefanik, NASCAR champ and Hall of Fame nominee, died in a tragic small plane crash in Connecticut on Sunday. He was 61.

His single-engine, single-seat plane crashed into a wooded area while he attempted to turnaround to return to the airfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

NASCAR confirmed the driver’s passing in a statement on Sunday, touting him as one of two drivers in the organization’s history to win nine national series or touring championships.

“Mike Stefanik was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, but even more so, he was a true representative of our sport,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “His tough, competitive nature and excellence on the race track won him the respect and admiration of fans and competitors alike. His career stretched more than 30 years, bridging the generations between Jerry Cook and Richie Evans to our current drivers. He recorded achievements in this sport that are likely untouchable, and his legacy as a champion will endure. We will keep his wife Julie and his family and friends in our prayers.”

Mike’s NASCAR career spanned nearly 30 years including rookie of the year honors in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 1999 and a six-time nominee of the Hall of Fame.