Naya Rivera Squashes Feud Rumors with Lea Michele

Naya Rivera says that there was never any beef between her and fellow “gleek,” Lea Michele!

The 32-year-old actress appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday and discussed rumors of a feud with her former “Glee” co-star.

During their time on the hit TV musical drama from 2009 to 2015, fans considered the two frenemies on screen and IRL – but, Naya set the record straight when a caller asked about her current relationship with the “Scream Queens” actress.

“I don’t think there was like, any beef,” she said.

The caller also pointed out that Naya had liked Lea’s Instagram post of her engagement ring and asked if she had spoken with her after the fact.

“I did not speak to her, but, I mean, everyone sees Instagram, right?”

“It’s a good ring,” Naya added.

Lea announced her engagement to Zandy Reich back in April 2018 by showing off her (huge) ring – and we definitely agree with Naya, it’s a good ring!

Last weekend, the Broadway star celebrated her Bachelorette party with friends in Hawaii.

Naya may not have made the bridal party list, but a least we can sleep easy knowing Santana and Rachel are at peace!