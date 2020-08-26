NBA Postpones Wednesday’s Games After Player Protests Over Jacob Blake’s Death

All three of tonight’s NBA playoff games have been cancelled. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for their game versus the Orlando Magic, remaining in the locker room instead.

The NBA explained the decision in a statement:

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

The Bucks’ protest came in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting, which took place roughly 40 miles from where the team plays. Blake was shot seven times in the back by policein Kenosha, Wisconsin, and he is now paralyzed from the waist down, family attorney Patrick Salvi told NBC News.

Blake was allegedly “helping to de-escalate a domestic incident” when he was shot from behind as he tried to get into a vehicle after he walked away from officers, co-counsel Benjamin Crump told NBC News. Three of Blake’s children were inside the car at the time of the shooting. The officers involved were later placed on administrative leave. A video of the alleged incident circulated on social media, and it got the attention of celebrities.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a photo of the 29-year-old father and his children and wrote, “Sending prayers and thoughts to Jacob Blake and his family.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart tweeted, “Another black man shot multiple times by police officers…It’s shoot first & detain second in these streets. Multiple officers were present….he could have been grabbed…he could have been tased….He could have immediately been stopped when he started walking around the car.”

High-profile basketball players have also sounded off on the incident. Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James shared a tweet on Tuesday about Blake’s shooting, adding, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s**t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

He seemingly addressed the situation again today, tweeting, “F**K THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”

