Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Renay Back Together 4 Months After Announcing Split: ‘The Quarantine Forced Us To Sit Still’

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have reconciled during quarantine. The “Let Me Love You” singer, 40, and his wife had announced their split in February, with plans to divorce. But Ne-Yo revealed in a recent interview with “The Talk” that he and his love have used the recent shelter-in-place amid the coronavirus pandemic to reconnect and reconcile.

“The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing,” Ne-Yo said about the pandemic, adding that it allowed him the time to “lock back in” with his wife and children. Ne-Yo and Crystal share sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 2, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 4, and Ne-Yo has a son Mason Evan, 8½, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 9½, from a previous relationship.

“Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce,” Ne-Yo added, “The quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should.”

Ne-Yo said he and his wife shared several difficult and “uncomfortable” conversations that led to them discussing their problems. He said that they were able to be “brutally honest.”

“We’re actually stronger now than we were before,” continued Ne-Yo. “Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal got married on February 20, 2016.

