Nene Leakes Exits ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After ‘Tiring, Emotional Negotiation’: ‘It Was Hard’

Nene Leakes is saying goodbye to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The television personality and actress, who first joined “RHOA” in its inaugural season in 2008, surprised fans when she announced in a candid YouTube vlog she wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Nene said her choice came after “an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation” regarding her possible return.

“There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13,” she said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It’s– it was hard,” she continued, appearing to get choked up.

Nene went on to reflect on her amazing journey with “RHOA,” a show she didn’t realize at first would go on to leave such a legacy.

“We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off,” she recalled. “You could have never told me that I would start on this little show, and it would still be going strong 13, 14 years later – and it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV.”

Nene thanked Bravo “for all of the memories, the laughs, the tears,” as well as her production company, her fans and her fellow ‘Wives.

On Instagram, Nene appeared to share more insight about her decision to end her time on “RHOA.”

“Protecting my peace is the upmost [sic] important to me. Fighting for Black women rights is a passion of mine! Head on over to my YouTube and listen closely! I love you,” she wrote alongside a clip of her announcement video.

This isn’t Nene’s first time stepping away from the “Housewives” world. The fan-favorite reduced her role from a main cast member to a guest in Season 8, then stepped back entirely for Season 9, only to return to her regular role in Season 10.

In a statement to Access Hollywood, Bravo sent well wishes to Nene – and held out hope that she may return to the show in the future.

“We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’” the statement read. “She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

“Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen also paid tribute to Nene in the wake of her announcement.

“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of the two of them together. “In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST. Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today.”

“Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA,” he continued. “I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever. XO, Buttercup.”