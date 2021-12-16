NeNe Leakes & Gregg Spoke About Her Moving On To A New Man Before His Passing (EXCLUSIVE)

NeNe Leakes has a new boyfriend!

The 54-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is dating businessman Nyonisela Sioh, a source close to NeNe confirmed exclusively to Access Hollywood.

The two officially became boyfriend and girlfriend on Tuesday, ahead of her birthday party but have been together for the last months, with the source adding that the two are “in love.”

The couple have also just jetted off to Miami where she’s planning a huge birthday bash for him following her own celebration in Atlanta, according to the source.

On Wednesday, the reality star had fans wondering if she had a boyfriend after she shared pics taken by FreddyO, posing with her new man for several pictures.

News of NeNe’s dating life comes three months after she lost her husband, Gregg, to a battle with cancer. He was 66.

The source tells Access that NeNe received Gregg’s blessing before he passed and that he wanted her to move on with her love life.

Gregg was first diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, but NeNe told fans during an Instagram Live in June that he was back in the hospital.

Gregg and NeNe first got married in 1997 before divorcing in 2011 and remarrying in June 2013.

Fans got a peak at Gregg’s first battle with cancer during the 11th season of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

– Emely Navarro