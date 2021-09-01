NeNe Leakes Husband Gregg Leakes Dies At 66 After Colon Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes has died.

Publicist, and friend of the family, Ernest Duke shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old died in his home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” the official statement reads. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg, who was best known for appearing alongside his wife in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018. NeNe told fans in June that he was back in the hospital.

The news of his death comes just days after Nene shared an emotional update about her husband’s cancer battle.

The 53-year-old former reality star told guests at her venue The Linneathia Lounge in Georgia on Saturday that Gregg doesn’t have much time left in his cancer fight.

“Give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side. People approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday.’ My husband is at home, dying, ” she said.

