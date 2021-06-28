NeNe Leaks Reveals Husband Gregg Leaks’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘I’d Love Everyone To Pray For Gregg’

NeNe Leaks revealed her husband, Gregg Leaks’s, cancer has returned.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star gave an update on her husband’s health on Monday during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018 and according to Nene is back in the hospital.

“He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week,” NeNe said. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

She told the brand this is the first time she has talked about Gregg’s condition and would love everyone’s support.

“I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg…pray for his strength…and pray for me, too,” she said.

The former Bravo star added that the situation has been “difficult” and talked about the toll the cancer has had on her husband.

“He’s super small,” NeNe said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

NeNe first disclosed that Greg had cancer in June 2018. Months later she revealed he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer on the season 11 premiere of “RHOA.” Fans then went on to see the effect Gregg’s cancer had on him and his marriage throughout the 11th season of the show.

Until now, the last update fans got about Gregg’s health was in May 2019 when NeNe proudly declared that he was cancer-free after completing chemotherapy.

