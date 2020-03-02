New Bachelorette Clare Crawley Wants A Man Who ‘Can Open Himself Up And Be Vulnerable’

The next Bachelorette is….Clare Crawley!

The news broke on “Good Morning America” right before Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” is set to end.

Clare told Lara Spencer that she just found out she was going to be the “Bachelorette” on Saturday but that she believes being 38-years-old works to her advantage.

“I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing but for me it’s just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don’t want. And what I won’t settle for” she explained.

What’s Clare looking for in a man for her upcoming season?

She candidly admits, “For me the most important thing is that I want a man that will take off his armor, I want a man who is strong, willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable.”

“A lot of people who saw that side of me and saw me stand up to Juan Pablo and I am that strong woman still but even more so, added to that is, like I said, taking off that armor and I’m strong enough to let someone in and be vulnerable and open up and share that with them,” she said.

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

Clare made her debut on the ABC hit show back in 2014 for Juan Pablo Galavais’ season 18 of “The Bachelor.” She was the runner-up but her breakup with Juan Pablo wasn’t easily forgotten. During the final rose ceremony, she shockingly told him, “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

She returned to television for “Bachelor Winter Games” in 2018 where she went home single but ended up rekindling her romance with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The two were engaged but they never made it down the aisle.

A month after he proposed, the two announced their break up. Clare said, “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work.”

“I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance,” she added.