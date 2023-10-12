NFL Player David Njoku Shares First Photo Of Facial Burns After Fire Pit Accident

NFL player David Njoku is sharing the first look at his injuries from a recent burn incident.

The Cleveland Browns tight end revealed the extent of his facial wounds in a new Instagram post on Oct. 11, nearly two weeks after an accident with his home fire pit.

Njoku included two close-up selfies in his photo carousel, showing blistered skin on his cheeks, forehead and chin and what appeared to be a bandaged hand in the reflection of his sunglasses.

The 27-year-old reportedly suffered the burns on Sept. 29 and was added to his team’s injury report the following day. According to the Browns website, the athlete was cited as “sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.”

Despite the ordeal, Njoku has impressed fans and colleagues with his dedication to the game, showing up in a full-coverage mask to hit the field.

“Flesh is for the weak,” he wrote on social media on Oct. 1.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly praised Njoku in a press conference for not only his perseverance but also maintaining admirable sportsmanship.

“The way he played was unbelievable to me with what he went through — not just the pass game, the run game,” Stefanski said. “He was the first guy picking his teammates up off the ground. It felt like every single play. He was a warrior. It was impressive to watch.”

Njoki’s coach isn’t the only one applauding him. Fans flocked to the comment section of his latest IG to share their well wishes.

“You’re a real one and a true leader. You could’ve easily bowed out and sat out that last game with the burns and yet, you showed heart and played through the pain like a true warrior. Some people could definitely learn from you. Good luck the rest of the season!” one user wrote.

Njoki may be balancing his focus between recovery and his sport, but he’s also turning his experience into an opportunity to give back. The footballer previously announced his new “Withstand” merchandise line that will benefit the American Burn Association.

“I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue and shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident,” he wrote on Instagram, explaining that the proceeds from “Withstand” aim to support burn care, prevention and research.