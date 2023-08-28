NFL Season Essentials To Kick Off The Perfect Football Party

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Talk about a touchdown! Score the perfect tailgate just in time for NFL kickoff

Whether you’re enjoying an outdoor tailgate or need on-theme décor for that extra point, we’ve got the perfect selection to make every sports fan cheer.

Pick your faves below!