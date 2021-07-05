NHL Star Matiss Kivlenieks Dead at 24 After ‘Fireworks Malfunction’

The NHL community is mourning the loss of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks after a “tragic accident” on the Fourth of July.

The 24-year-old athlete suffered a fatal head injury during an incident at his home in Novi, Michigan. His NHL team confirmed the tragic news on Monday, sharing a statement on Twitter about their incredible loss.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24. We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Kivi,” the Columbus Blue Jackets statement read.

According to the team’s broader statement, the Riga, Latvia native suffered an apparent head injury in a fall. Medical personnel were called immediately, but he succumbed a short time later.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

“Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. to a private residence in the city of Novi. They found a subject unresponsive and immediately transferred him to Ascension Hospital in Novi where he was pronounced dead,” lieutenant Jason Meier told E! News. “The Novi Police Department is investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for today but all signs are that this was a tragic accident. Initial investigation is that there was a fireworks malfunction and that the deceased fell while escaping a hot tub.”

As news of his death spread, his fellow teammates and NHL community members continued to share their thoughts and tributes to Kivi on social media.

Kivi the kid…always a smile on your face and ready to attack whatever was put before you. A great teammate and friend with so much promise in front of you. Gone way too soon, you will never be forgotten…love ya bud RIP#80 💔 pic.twitter.com/56ra5Lv8LY — Brad Thiessen (@uglygoalie39) July 5, 2021

Words are hard to find right now, but the day we put the same jersey on meant that we would be family forever. When my kids play Kivi “the kid” in goal it will have a greater meaning!! RIP kid, love you brother 😢 #cbj #familyforever pic.twitter.com/J2te4QuAB9 — Nathan Gerbe (@NathanGerbe14) July 5, 2021