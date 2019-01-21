Niall Horan took to Twitter on Monday to share his love for Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

“Love 7 rings . Anything @arianagrande touches just turns to gold,” he wrote.

Ari released the music video for “7 Rings” on Jan. 17 and faced some backlash about the tune.

Rapper Princess Nokia accused Ariana of ripping off parts of the song.

Nokia shared a now-deleted video comparing lines of “7 Rings” to her song “Mine,” according to People.

“Does that sound family to you ’cause that sound really familiar to me, oh my god,” she said in the video. “Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmmm… sounds about white.”

Nokia is referencing Grande’s line, “You like my hair? / Gee, thanks! Just bought it!”

Ariana responded in a now-deleted Instagram Story, writing “White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

IG account The Shade Room posted her Instagram Story with the caption, “This #PostAndDelete by #ArianaGrande has fans upset because they feel she’s missing the point of the backlash.”

Ari slid into the comment section to offer up a sincere apology, which The Shade Room posted a screenshot of.

“I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype (sic) that is paired with the word “weave”… however I’m so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like…to everyone for talking to me about it. It’s never my intention to offend anybody.”

Are you a fan of “7 Rings”?

— by Stephanie Swaim