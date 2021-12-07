Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Zen Dies Of Brain Cancer

Nick Cannon is sharing some heartbreaking news.

On Tuesday, the talk show host announced that his youngest son, 5-month-old Zen had passed away of brain cancer.

The 41-year-old actor and Alyssa Scott welcomed their baby boy in June, and Nick explained on “The Nick Cannon Show” how they discovered that he was battling Hydrocephalus, a type of brain cancer.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” Nick told the audience. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Zen had fluid building in his head and doctors diagnosed him with a malignant brain tumor which they did surgery on to drain. But during Thanksgiving his condition worsened.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show,” he said as he broke down in tears. “I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

Nick also shared the last moments that he shared with his son, “You can’t heal until you feel.” He also explained why he returned back to work so quickly and dedicated the episode as a “celebration of life” for Zen.